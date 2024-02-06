Scott City police chief Rick Walter retires

Rick Walter, Scott City's police chief for the last 18 months and a former longtime Scott County sheriff, has retired.

According to city administrator Dustin Whitworth, Walter turned in a retirement letter to be effective at the end of September but due to unused leave time, he has already vacated the position.

Prior to his city service, Walter spent 12 years as Scott County sheriff from 2005 to 2017, losing a 2016 bid for reelection to current Sheriff Wes Drury by a 55% to 45% margin.

An effort by Walter to reclaim his old job in the Aug. 4, 2020, Republican primary was unsuccessful as Drury defeated Walter by a 4,870 to 3,278 tally. Since there was no Democrat running that year, Drury was effectively reelected to another four-year term as sheriff.