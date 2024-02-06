Scott City police chief Culler resigns; Rutherford takes over

Scott City government has announced the resignation of police chief Michael Culler to seek a position outside of law enforcement, according to an announcement on the municipal website.
Capt. Larry Rutherford has assumed Culler’s duties as interim chief effective immediately. The resignation was effective Tuesday.
Culler had previously served as a police sergeant and a nuisance abatement officer in Scott City.
