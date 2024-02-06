Scott City PD seeks help identifying fraud suspect

The Scott City Police Department is seeking community assistance in identifying a suspect in an ongoing investigation involving the fraudulent acquisition and use of credit/debit card information.
Police are asking anyone who can assist in identifying the suspect to call (573) 264-2121 or message the department's Facebook page with information.
