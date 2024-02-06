All sections
NewsMarch 5, 2024

Scott City PD searching for woman accused of sexual abuse

Scott City Police Department officers are looking for a woman charged with sexually abusing a child. Taylor Mansker has been charged with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy/deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 12 years old. A no-bond warrant was issued. ...

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
Taylor Mansker
Taylor Mansker

Scott City Police Department officers are looking for a woman charged with sexually abusing a child.

Taylor Mansker has been charged with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy/deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 12 years old. A no-bond warrant was issued.

The department issued a statement on its Facebook page Sunday, March 3, saying they were looking for Mansker and trying to reach her, but could not find her.

“We are seeking assistance from the public in locating Ms. Mansker,” the Facebook post stated. “If anyone has any information regarding Ms. Mansker’s whereabouts, please contact your nearest law enforcement agency. A communications officer Monday morning, March 4, told the Southeast Missourian that there was no new information to report.

On Friday, March 1, defense attorney Andrew Tarry of the Tarry Law Firm filed a motion to recall the warrant. Tarry stated in his filing that the defendant is almost six months pregnant, has no significant criminal history and has assured counsel that she “will diligently attend all court appearances relating to this matter.”

The police department had been investigating a sexual abuse allegation since Feb. 1, according to a probable-cause document signed by officer Dylan Stevens, who has two years of experience as a major crimes detective, during which time he has been assigned to investigate child abuse and sex crimes. A call had come in from relatives of the victim, saying that the victim told them Mansker had touched a 5-year-old girl inappropriately.

The charges against Mansker came after interviews with the Missouri Children’s Division’s social service specialist.

Mansker denied the allegations, according to the probable-cause statement, saying “there’s too much of that on my family” and that she wouldn’t do that to a child.

Mansker “stated she didn’t know why (the girl) would say those things and said that she could have her mixed up with someone else.”

Based on the circumstances of the name the girl called Mansker, and other behavioral factors, Stevens filed probable-cause against Mansker. Mansker initially agreed to do a polygraph test, then canceled the polygraph the day of the test.

A warrant was issued for Mansker’s arrest Thursday, Feb. 29.

Local News
