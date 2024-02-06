Scott City PD searching for woman accused of sexual abuse

Scott City Police Department officers are looking for a woman charged with sexually abusing a child.

Taylor Mansker has been charged with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy/deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 12 years old. A no-bond warrant was issued.

The department issued a statement on its Facebook page Sunday, March 3, saying they were looking for Mansker and trying to reach her, but could not find her.

“We are seeking assistance from the public in locating Ms. Mansker,” the Facebook post stated. “If anyone has any information regarding Ms. Mansker’s whereabouts, please contact your nearest law enforcement agency. A communications officer Monday morning, March 4, told the Southeast Missourian that there was no new information to report.

On Friday, March 1, defense attorney Andrew Tarry of the Tarry Law Firm filed a motion to recall the warrant. Tarry stated in his filing that the defendant is almost six months pregnant, has no significant criminal history and has assured counsel that she “will diligently attend all court appearances relating to this matter.”