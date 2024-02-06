A plan to open a railroad-tie treatment plant in Scott City has sparked opposition from current and former city officials and even a local developer who believe it would pose an environmental and health risk and come with a bad smell.

But officials are uncertain whether they can stop the project legally. The city council has scheduled a special meeting at 7 p.m. today at city hall to discuss the issue.

Scott City Mayor Norman Brant said North American Tie & Timber LLC recently notified city officials about its intent to build the plant on a vacant field along the south side of Main Street near the railroad tracks.

Brant said officials and residents of the small Scott County town are concerned because the plant would treat the wood with creosote, a known carcinogen.

Creosote is a dark brown oil distilled from coal tar and used as a wood preservative.

The mayor said the plant would be near homes and city ballfields, and would be "detrimental to the city."

A question of risks

Brant, who lives a few blocks from the proposed site, worried the plant could pollute the air and stormwater runoff and pose a significant health risk to residents.

He said the proposed plant also poses a fire danger. The city, he said, doesn't have enough water to contain a fire at such a facility.

"We might have to evacuate part of the town," he added.

"I am going to do everything I can do to stop it," the mayor said.

The company has not applied for a building permit, something it would have to do before construction could begin, Brant said.

Brant said the site is zoned light industrial. The mayor said he believes the site would have to be rezoned as heavy industrial for the project to proceed.

Opponents said the plant could employ about 30 people, but such employment does not outweigh the environmental and health risks.

The plant would need to obtain a stormwater permit from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, said Arthur Goodin, chief of the water pollution unit in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

The state agency also would review any plans for discharge of hazardous waste, he said.

As of Friday, the company had not submitted any application to the DNR, Goodin said.

In the works

The plant would treat more than 1 million railroad ties annually and store them for up to a year to cure, they said.

North American Tie & Timber operates a nearby tie yard in Scott City from which railroad ties are shipped elsewhere for a creosote treatment, plant opponents said.

Alvin Bates, one of the owners of the Oklahoma City-based firm, spoke about the project at a city council meeting Sept. 11, according to a written summary of the meeting posted on the city's website.

Bates said he began speaking to city officials three or four years ago about the proposed plant, the summary said.

But Brant and former mayors Ron Cummins and Tim Porch said the company never entered into any detailed discussions about the project.

Brant said the issue surfaced about three weeks ago when he was contacted by Bates.