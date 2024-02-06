Scott City officials oppose ballot question on central dispatch

A ballot question that would impose a countywide 0.25% sales tax for central dispatching of emergency services in Scott County does not sit well with the Scott City Council. Council members voted unanimously Monday night to individually vote against the measure in November.
Councilman Randy Morse described the ballot question as "sketchy," as Scott City and other Scott County officials received little to no communication from the county on what the impact of the ballot question could be if passed.
"It's too soon to do this without more input," Morse said.
Scott City Mayor Norman Brant said he'd rather keep the voters' focus on another item on November's ballot, the internet sales tax. If passed, a use tax could generate $200,000 or more a year by levying a 1.75% tax on online purchases from out-of-state companies.
Brant said he knew little about the proposed central dispatch other than the description provided on the November election's sample ballot.
"Until there's a lot of questions answered, we cannot ask citizens to pass this," Brant said. "In fact, I'm asking them to vote this down for now."
Brant, Morse and Scott City emergency manager Dan King said there were too many "unknowns" about the ballot question. They didn't know how the proposed "central dispatch" would affect jobs, response efficiency or taxpayers' money.
Scott County Clerk Rita Milam said if the question passes, the only way 911 centers across the county would change is the way they're funded.
The proposed sales tax would raise close to $900,000 annually, she said. The sum would be divided among Scott County municipalities based on population size.
The county currently has a 15% tariff fee on landline phones that supports emergency dispatching.
"As more people are getting rid of landline phones, there's less money coming in to operate for dispatching of emergency services," Milam said.
The county's current dispatching system is almost impossible to maintain with the dwindling funds raised from the tax on landline phones, Milam explained.
"Right now, with just the 15% tariff fee, everybody — Sikeston, Scott City and us — are having to dip into our general revenue funds to keep 911 going," Milam said.
Upgrading to the latest equipment would allow dispatchers to locate a person in distress easier and quicker, Milam added. It may also save some agencies money and allow the county to update its emergency dispatch equipment.
According to King, who manages emergency services for Scott City, three major 911 centers — Scott City, Sikeston and Scott County 911 — recently underwent a "virtual consolidation."
All three agencies updated to the same equipment. Each entity's mapping matches, allowing agencies to assist other agencies if one is ever unable to operate.
"That way, if one center goes down, another could pick them up," King said.
If the question passes, Milam said each center will remain its own entity as they always have. The "central dispatch" written on the ballot doesn't mean one consolidated location for emergency services, she said.
"All of us having the same equipment and being able to back each other up, that is considered a 'central dispatch,' so to speak," Milam said. "At one time, there were talks about consolidating, but no one wants that and I don't blame them."
One of the downfalls of the ballot question, according to Brant, is the proposed tax is a restricted fund and could only be used for 911 services.
"The city could sit here broke and not be able to touch the money because it'd only be for emergency services," Brant said.
Brant added the proposed sales tax, positioned directly above the use tax on the sample ballot, may discourage voters who see the use tax from voting for it.
The ballot question reads:
"Shall the County of Scott impose a county sales tax of one quarter of one percent for the purpose of providing central dispatching of fire protection; emergency ambulance service including emergency telephone services, and other emergency services? (If this passes, the current telephone tax will be terminated)."
