Scott City officials oppose ballot question on central dispatch

A ballot question that would impose a countywide 0.25% sales tax for central dispatching of emergency services in Scott County does not sit well with the Scott City Council. Council members voted unanimously Monday night to individually vote against the measure in November.

Councilman Randy Morse described the ballot question as "sketchy," as Scott City and other Scott County officials received little to no communication from the county on what the impact of the ballot question could be if passed.

"It's too soon to do this without more input," Morse said.

Scott City Mayor Norman Brant said he'd rather keep the voters' focus on another item on November's ballot, the internet sales tax. If passed, a use tax could generate $200,000 or more a year by levying a 1.75% tax on online purchases from out-of-state companies.

Brant said he knew little about the proposed central dispatch other than the description provided on the November election's sample ballot.

"Until there's a lot of questions answered, we cannot ask citizens to pass this," Brant said. "In fact, I'm asking them to vote this down for now."

Brant, Morse and Scott City emergency manager Dan King said there were too many "unknowns" about the ballot question. They didn't know how the proposed "central dispatch" would affect jobs, response efficiency or taxpayers' money.

Scott County Clerk Rita Milam said if the question passes, the only way 911 centers across the county would change is the way they're funded.

The proposed sales tax would raise close to $900,000 annually, she said. The sum would be divided among Scott County municipalities based on population size.

The county currently has a 15% tariff fee on landline phones that supports emergency dispatching.

"As more people are getting rid of landline phones, there's less money coming in to operate for dispatching of emergency services," Milam said.

The county's current dispatching system is almost impossible to maintain with the dwindling funds raised from the tax on landline phones, Milam explained.