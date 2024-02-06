Scott County Prosecutor Paul Boyd has declined to file charges against former Scott City employees for misuse of city credit cards ï¿½since it appeared most of the personal charges were timely repaid,ï¿½ city officials said Tuesday in a news release.

In a news release, sent out with the signature of Mayor Norman Brant, the city said the results of an audit, covering 2014 through 2016, were turned over to the prosecutor.

According to the release, the prosecutor concluded ï¿½it would be difficult to prove an intent to permanently deprive the city of funds and that personal use of the credit cards, subject to timely repayment, was known and permitted by the administrator.ï¿½

Brant said in the release ï¿½the city has expended a considerable amount of public funds on the audit and continued expenditure of funds is not justified.ï¿½

According to former Mayor Ron Cummins, the city has spent more than $10,000 on the audit.

Brant, who took over as mayor after Cummins resigned last year, said the city reserves the right to recover any unpaid money through a civil lawsuit.

ï¿½All former employees who used cards for personal purposes have resigned or have been dismissed,ï¿½ Brant said.