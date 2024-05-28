Donald Harris Jr., the man charged with first-degree murder in Scott City on Sunday, May 26, had stopped by the police station three times before he was charged with killing his wife’s grandmother.

Eventually, police say he confessed to a murder they didn’t even know had happened before he came to their office. Harris is accused of killing the woman who provided him a place to live.

The victim is Linda Menz, who friends and family called “Mother Menz”. Harris, who is married to Menz’s granddaughter, was living in Menz’s home, according to a family member.

Linda Menz

“Oh, this lady was the kindest,” said Brandy Rogers, Menz’s daughter-in-law. “She never hesitated to let someone stay with her if needed or gave them a meal. She met me in 2004 and fell in love with my children when I started my relationship with her youngest son. She accepted us all as her own.

“We are all very much heartbroken, angry and lost right now.”

Rogers, with the family’s blessing, set up a gofundme fundraiser to help raise money for funeral expenses. “This lady was one of the best people I have ever met and never hesitated to do what she could to help others,” Rogers said in the description.

Scott City police chief Chris Griggs told the Southeast Missourian on Tuesday, May 28, that the third time Harris stopped by the station, he was acting “extremely agitated and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.” That’s when officers began to question Harris. Officers noticed his pockets were full. Officers found bottles of prescription drugs in his pockets. When officers attempted to arrest Harris, he fought them, according to a probable-cause statement issued by police officer James Haney.

One of the bottles contained pain pills with hydrocodone, and another contained clonazepam, a drug used to treat seizures and panic disorder.

When the officer tried to arrest Harris, he “became violent and resisted,” according to the statement. The officer used his Taser to subdue Harris.