Donald Harris Jr., the man charged with first-degree murder in Scott City on Sunday, May 26, had stopped by the police station three times before he was charged with killing his wife’s grandmother.
Eventually, police say he confessed to a murder they didn’t even know had happened before he came to their office. Harris is accused of killing the woman who provided him a place to live.
The victim is Linda Menz, who friends and family called “Mother Menz”. Harris, who is married to Menz’s granddaughter, was living in Menz’s home, according to a family member.
“Oh, this lady was the kindest,” said Brandy Rogers, Menz’s daughter-in-law. “She never hesitated to let someone stay with her if needed or gave them a meal. She met me in 2004 and fell in love with my children when I started my relationship with her youngest son. She accepted us all as her own.
“We are all very much heartbroken, angry and lost right now.”
Rogers, with the family’s blessing, set up a gofundme fundraiser to help raise money for funeral expenses. “This lady was one of the best people I have ever met and never hesitated to do what she could to help others,” Rogers said in the description.
Scott City police chief Chris Griggs told the Southeast Missourian on Tuesday, May 28, that the third time Harris stopped by the station, he was acting “extremely agitated and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.” That’s when officers began to question Harris. Officers noticed his pockets were full. Officers found bottles of prescription drugs in his pockets. When officers attempted to arrest Harris, he fought them, according to a probable-cause statement issued by police officer James Haney.
One of the bottles contained pain pills with hydrocodone, and another contained clonazepam, a drug used to treat seizures and panic disorder.
When the officer tried to arrest Harris, he “became violent and resisted,” according to the statement. The officer used his Taser to subdue Harris.
Later, under questioning, Haney asked Harris where he got the pills, and Harris stated he received them from a person, whose name is redacted, and “that he killed her for disrespecting his wife and then took the pills.”
When officers were en route to the address where the victim was killed, the city’s 911 dispatch received a call reporting the death of an elderly woman at the address Harris gave officers, according to a news release issued by the department. According to the release, the victim “appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma to her head and facial area. Officers located a large wooden walking stick with blood on it, near the victim.”
Griggs said Tuesday that police were not yet ready to release the victim’s name.
In addition to the murder charges, Harris is charged with armed criminal action, the Class D felony of possession of a controlled substance, and the Class E felony of resisting an arrest.
Harris is being held without bond.
The state Highway Patrol and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.
Harris has a long criminal history, including multiple assaults and resisting arrest.
In 2008, according to Southeast Missourian archives, Scott City police arrested Donald Harris Jr. on charges of first-degree robbery and burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He was 17 years old at the time. In that same year, he was convicted of third-degree assault, according to court records.
According to Missouri’s online court database, Harris was charged in Reynolds County with resisting and interfering with arrest in 2011. Harris listed a Cape Girardeau address at the time. Also in 2011, Harris was convicted on charges of second-degree domestic assault, a Class C felony.
In 2015, Harris was convicted of the Class C felony of possession of a controlled substance.
In 2017, he was charged with two Class A misdemeanors of fourth-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop.
