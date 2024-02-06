Scott City mayor faces challenge from predecessor

Former Scott City mayor Ron Cummins wants to take charge again to fill out the remainder of his unexpired term.
But first, he will have to defeat the current mayor.
Cummins filed Tuesday at city hall to return to the post of mayor after resigning in August.
Cummins resigned amid a call from state Rep. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, for an investigation into allegations he abused his position.
Cummins and current Mayor Norman Brant filed as candidates on the first day to file for the April election.
Brant, who was on the council when Cummins resigned, was named by the council to serve as mayor.
The two candidates seek to fill out the unexpired term, which ends in April 2020.
Brant said he filed for office partly because he “made a commitment to the citizens of Scott City to do everything in my power to keep the (proposed) creosote plan out of town.”
He added, “I have the knowledge and expertise to work to stop this.”
A plan to open a railroad-tie treatment plant in Scott City sparked opposition from current and former city officials and a local developer earlier this fall over concern such a development would pose environmental and health risks and come with a bad smell.
The city council subsequently approved regulations designed to prevent the plant from being built.
Brant said he also has promised to work to bring “harmony” between the council and city residents.
“I grew up here, and I made a commitment to finish this term,” he said.
Cummins said he wants to return to office to address the “misuse of credit cards” within city government.
He said some credit cards were misused by others during his administration as mayor.
City administrator Ron Eskew resigned in March, and city clerk Cindy Uhrhan was fired.
Cummins, a former councilman, was elected as mayor in April 2016.
“This is taxpayers’ money that was misused,” he said.
Cummins said he resigned because of the “attacks on me.”
But he said he now wants to be mayor again.
“When I start something, I want to finish it,” he said.
“I have a genuine concern for the city,” Cummins said, adding he wants to help boost economic development in Scott City.
“We have one of the best cities around,” Cummins said. “We just need to get out and promote it.”
With Brant running for mayor, voters will have to fill Brant’s former Ward 4 council seat.
Andrew Reinhart filed for the Ward 4 seat.
Councilmen Bill Schwartz, Rodney Uhrhan and Matt Koehler filed for re-election in Wards 1, 2 and 3, respectively, the city clerk’s office said.
Heather Ingvalson also filed for the Ward 2 seat, setting up a race with Uhrhan.
In Jackson, aldermen Phil Penzel, Dave Reiminger, Larry Cunningham and Joe Bob Baker filed for re-election in Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4, respectively.
There is no mayor’s race in Jackson next year.
Jackson School Board members Kelly Waller and Sheila King filed for re-election.
Cape Girardeau School Board members Kyle McDonald and Lynn Ware filed for re-election to three-year terms.
In the Scott City School District, former board member Scott Amick filed for the school board. The terms of incumbents Justin Braun and Beth Cox are up in April. As of midafternoon Tuesday, neither had filed for re-election, school officials said.
The filing deadline for school board and municipal candidates is Jan. 16. Election Day is April 3.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641
