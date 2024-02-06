Scott City mayor faces challenge from predecessor

Former Scott City mayor Ron Cummins wants to take charge again to fill out the remainder of his unexpired term.

But first, he will have to defeat the current mayor.

Cummins filed Tuesday at city hall to return to the post of mayor after resigning in August.

Cummins resigned amid a call from state Rep. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, for an investigation into allegations he abused his position.

Cummins and current Mayor Norman Brant filed as candidates on the first day to file for the April election.

Brant, who was on the council when Cummins resigned, was named by the council to serve as mayor.

The two candidates seek to fill out the unexpired term, which ends in April 2020.

Brant said he filed for office partly because he “made a commitment to the citizens of Scott City to do everything in my power to keep the (proposed) creosote plan out of town.”

He added, “I have the knowledge and expertise to work to stop this.”

A plan to open a railroad-tie treatment plant in Scott City sparked opposition from current and former city officials and a local developer earlier this fall over concern such a development would pose environmental and health risks and come with a bad smell.

The city council subsequently approved regulations designed to prevent the plant from being built.

Brant said he also has promised to work to bring “harmony” between the council and city residents.

“I grew up here, and I made a commitment to finish this term,” he said.

Cummins said he wants to return to office to address the “misuse of credit cards” within city government.

He said some credit cards were misused by others during his administration as mayor.

City administrator Ron Eskew resigned in March, and city clerk Cindy Uhrhan was fired.

Cummins, a former councilman, was elected as mayor in April 2016.