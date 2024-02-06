Scott City mayor and state lawmaker Burger back internet sales tax

Count Scott City's Norman Brant, mayor since April 2018, as foursquare behind the internet sales tax referendum, which goes before the municipality's voters Nov. 2 for approval -- now that the Missouri Legislature cleared the way this spring for local communities to implement such levies via the Wayfair bill.

"We're taking a hit on everything we buy over the internet because we're not collecting sales tax," Brant told the monthly Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce breakfast Thursday.

"More and more, we're buying stuff over the internet because it's gotten so easy."

Brant noted Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Charleston and East Prairie are also seeking voter OK of what on Missouri ballots will be called a use tax.

City administrator Mike Dudek confirmed Brant's estimate a 1.75% levy on online sales -- equivalent to the city's current tax on sales generated by so-called "bricks and mortar" businesses -- will generate $200,000 annually into city coffers.

"What we want to do is create fairness across the board," Dudek said.