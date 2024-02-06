Scott City mayor and state lawmaker Burger back internet sales tax

Count Scott City's Norman Brant, mayor since April 2018, as foursquare behind the internet sales tax referendum, which goes before the municipality's voters Nov. 2 for approval -- now that the Missouri Legislature cleared the way this spring for local communities to implement such levies via the Wayfair bill.
"We're taking a hit on everything we buy over the internet because we're not collecting sales tax," Brant told the monthly Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce breakfast Thursday.
"More and more, we're buying stuff over the internet because it's gotten so easy."
Brant noted Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Charleston and East Prairie are also seeking voter OK of what on Missouri ballots will be called a use tax.
City administrator Mike Dudek confirmed Brant's estimate a 1.75% levy on online sales -- equivalent to the city's current tax on sales generated by so-called "bricks and mortar" businesses -- will generate $200,000 annually into city coffers.
"What we want to do is create fairness across the board," Dudek said.
State Rep. Jamie Burger (R-148/Benton), a freshman legislator in Jefferson City who spent 18 years on the Scott County Commission with a dozen of those years as presiding commissioner, echoed Dudek's view.
"(This tax) is an opportunity to balance the playing field," he said.
Brant told the estimated 40 attendees at the morning gathering he knows precisely where the bulk of the tax proceeds would go, if voters approve.
"My plan is to put as much money into our streets as we possibly can because it is expensive to lay asphalt."
Blake Lingle, president of the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce, said the organization will not take an official position on the internet sales tax until the membership is able to schedule a vote.
In remarks near the end of the meeting, Burger said he will run for assistant majority floor leader of the Missouri House on the day after the November election.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.