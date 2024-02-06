Scott City manager Richards resigns

Scott City administrator Doug Richards has resigned after less than eight months on the job.

Mayor Norman Brant said Richards resigned Friday effective immediately. Richards did not attend Monday's council meeting, Brant said.

Brant said he was "surprised" that Richards resigned.

Richards did not return repeated voice messages left Tuesday and Wednesday by the Southeast Missourian seeking comment on his resignation.

Brant said he was uncertain as to what led to the resignation although he acknowledged that Richards had submitted a letter announcing his action.

Brant said he didn't believe there were "any issues" between himself and Richards.

The mayor said Richards "was new" at the job of city administrator, "but he was there every day plugging away."

Richards, who formerly served as director of Southeast Missouri State University's public safety department, was hired in November. Richards was the third person to serve as city administrator in 2017.

Ron Eskew resigned as city administrator in March 2017 amid an investigation into allegations of improper use of city funds.

Diann Ulmer, former superintendent of Scott City schools, was hired in July 2017 as a part-time administrator. She resigned in August, but was rehired in September to assist the council in the search for a new administrator.