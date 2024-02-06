Scott City man wins $245,000 in lottery

Randy Holder of Scott City is the winner of the Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash $245,000 jackpot, according to a news release Friday.
According to the release, Holder kept the ticket in a bank safe deposit box until he claimed the prize Nov. 30.
He plans to keep the prize as a nest egg for his retirement years, the release stated. However, he does have immediate plans for one purchase: a smartphone.
Holder purchased his winning Show Me Cash ticket from Caseyï¿½s General Store at 1110 Main St. in Scott City, according to the release.
