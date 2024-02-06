A Scott City man pleaded guilty to one Class X felony count Tuesday in an ongoing Alexander County, Illinois, criminal case related to a Jan. 18 police pursuit beginning in Cape Girardeau and ending near McClure, Illinois.

Cameron W. Cook, 25, of Scott City entered an open plea of guilt to one of the three Class X felony counts filed against him for aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to court filings. The other two Class X felony charges were dismissed as per conditions of Cook’s plea, which was knowingly and voluntarily made, according to court documents.