Scott City man killed in I-44 crash

ROLLA, Mo. — A 21-year-old Scott City man was killed and two passengers were among seven others injured in a seven-car wreck Sunday afternoon on Interstate 44.
The crash occurred at 2:17 p.m. when a tractor-trailer, driven by Gurjit Singh, 31, of Fresno, California, crossed the interstate’s median and began to overturn, striking two vehicles.
A vehicle driven by Eric Lee Uhrhan, 21, of Scott City tried to avoid the collision with the tractor-trailer by changing lanes.
Uhrhan’s vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Glen Paasch, 73, of
Rosebud, Missouri.
Paasch was thrown from the vehicle as Uhrhan’s came to a stop on the shoulder. The trailer then struck Uhrhan’s truck, causing it to overturn.
A sixth vehicle was struck by debris from the overturning tractor-trailer. A seventh vehicle avoided a collision but struck an embankment.
Uhrhan was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:36 p.m. by Phelps County Coroner Andy Davis.
Zachary Carlyle, 21, and Ryan Fortner, 22, both of Scott City, and other passengers in Uhrhan’s vehicle were taken by personal vehicle to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.
