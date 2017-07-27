Scott City man killed in I-44 crash

ROLLA, Mo. — A 21-year-old Scott City man was killed and two passengers were among seven others injured in a seven-car wreck Sunday afternoon on Interstate 44.

The crash occurred at 2:17 p.m. when a tractor-trailer, driven by Gurjit Singh, 31, of Fresno, California, crossed the interstate’s median and began to overturn, striking two vehicles.

A vehicle driven by Eric Lee Uhrhan, 21, of Scott City tried to avoid the collision with the tractor-trailer by changing lanes.

Uhrhan’s vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Glen Paasch, 73, of