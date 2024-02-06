Scott City man hurt in UTV accident

A Scott City man was hurt Sunday afternoon, March 5, in a one-vehicle UTV accident.
A state Highway Patrol report says Curtis Dannenmueller, 41, was a passenger in a 2016 Polaris Ranger 900 driven by 67-year-old Jack Dannenmueller on private property near Silva in Wayne County, Missouri, when the UTV was traveling downhill and overturned.
Curtis Dannenmueller was taken by air transport to Saint Louis University Hospital with "serious" injuries.
