All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 4, 2022

Scott City man faces rape charge

A Scott City man faces a felony charge for the alleged rape of a woman in Scott County. Jamie D. Watkins is charged with one count of first-degree rape, according to online court records. According to Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter, on July 30, a victim reported to the Scott City Police Department she had been forcibly raped while at her residence. The victim said the perpetrator was Watkins...

Standard Democrat
Jamie D. Watkins
Jamie D. Watkins

A Scott City man faces a felony charge for the alleged rape of a woman in Scott County.

Jamie D. Watkins is charged with one count of first-degree rape, according to online court records.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter, on July 30, a victim reported to the Scott City Police Department she had been forcibly raped while at her residence. The victim said the perpetrator was Watkins.

Scott City police officers conducted the investigation, Walter said. During the course of the investigation, they spoke with Watkins who admitted he raped the victim, the police chief said.

Watkins is being held without bond at the Scott City jail.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy