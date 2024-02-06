Scott City man faces rape charge

A Scott City man faces a felony charge for the alleged rape of a woman in Scott County.
Jamie D. Watkins is charged with one count of first-degree rape, according to online court records.
According to Scott City Police Chief Rick Walter, on July 30, a victim reported to the Scott City Police Department she had been forcibly raped while at her residence. The victim said the perpetrator was Watkins.
Scott City police officers conducted the investigation, Walter said. During the course of the investigation, they spoke with Watkins who admitted he raped the victim, the police chief said.
Watkins is being held without bond at the Scott City jail.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.