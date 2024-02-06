All sections
NewsAugust 13, 2017

Scott City man dies in motorcycle crash near Millersville

A Scott City motorcyclist died Saturday in a three-vehicle accident on Highway 72 west of Millersville, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The report stated Shannon W. Dailey, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton at 4:51 p.m. Saturday. Dailey was transported to the Cape Girardeau County morgue

Ben Matthews
A section of Highway 72 near Millersville is closed to one lane while officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday.
A section of Highway 72 near Millersville is closed to one lane while officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday.

A Scott City motorcyclist died Saturday in a three-vehicle accident on Highway 72 west of Millersville, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The report stated Shannon W. Dailey, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton at 4:51 p.m. Saturday. Dailey was transported to the Cape Girardeau County morgue.

According to the report, the accident occurred about 4 p.m. when Dailey’s westbound 1987 Honda motorcycle crossed the center line and crashed into an eastbound 2011 Kia driven by Cory Esselman, 30, of Altenburg, Missouri.

Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate a motorcycle crash Saturday.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate a motorcycle crash Saturday.

Dailey was thrown from the motorcycle and struck by a westbound 2008 Ford Explorer driven by Brandi Adams of Fredericktown, Missouri, according to the report.

At the scene of the accident, the Honda’s front wheel laid on the shoulder of Highway 72, separated from the rest of the motorcycle on the opposite shoulder.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate a motorcycle crash Saturday.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate a motorcycle crash Saturday.

The report said the 1987 Honda and the 2011 Kia were totaled in the collision; the 2008 Ford was driven from the scene.

The accident temporarily reduced Highway 72 to one-lane traffic during the investigation. The highway since has been reopened.

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3652

Pertinent address:

Millersville, Mo.

