Scott City man dies in motorcycle crash near Millersville

A Scott City motorcyclist died Saturday in a three-vehicle accident on Highway 72 west of Millersville, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The report stated Shannon W. Dailey, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton at 4:51 p.m. Saturday. Dailey was transported to the Cape Girardeau County morgue.

According to the report, the accident occurred about 4 p.m. when Dailey’s westbound 1987 Honda motorcycle crossed the center line and crashed into an eastbound 2011 Kia driven by Cory Esselman, 30, of Altenburg, Missouri.

Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate a motorcycle crash Saturday. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

Dailey was thrown from the motorcycle and struck by a westbound 2008 Ford Explorer driven by Brandi Adams of Fredericktown, Missouri, according to the report.

At the scene of the accident, the Honda’s front wheel laid on the shoulder of Highway 72, separated from the rest of the motorcycle on the opposite shoulder.

No other injuries were reported.