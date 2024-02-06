Scott City man dies in ATV crash

According to the state Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:10 p.m. on private property, a mile south of Scott City, as the northbound ATV operated by Joseph M. Waechter, 74, of Scott City struck a ditch, and Waechter was ejected.

Waechter was transported by Scott County EMS to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, where he was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m. by Dr. David Rimmer.