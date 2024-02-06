All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 25, 2022

Scott City man dies in ATV crash

A Scott City man was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash Saturday in Scott County. According to the state Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:10 p.m. on private property, a mile south of Scott City, as the northbound ATV operated by Joseph M. Waechter, 74, of Scott City struck a ditch, and Waechter was ejected...

Standard Democrat

A Scott City man was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash Saturday in Scott County.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to the state Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:10 p.m. on private property, a mile south of Scott City, as the northbound ATV operated by Joseph M. Waechter, 74, of Scott City struck a ditch, and Waechter was ejected.

Waechter was transported by Scott County EMS to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, where he was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m. by Dr. David Rimmer.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy