Scott City man dies in ATV crash

A Scott City man was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash Saturday in Scott County.
According to the state Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:10 p.m. on private property, a mile south of Scott City, as the northbound ATV operated by Joseph M. Waechter, 74, of Scott City struck a ditch, and Waechter was ejected.
Waechter was transported by Scott County EMS to Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, where he was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m. by Dr. David Rimmer.
