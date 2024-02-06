All sections
NewsJanuary 28, 2025

Scott City man arrested for alleged forged temporary tags, burglary

A Scott City man, Derik Ray, was arrested for allegedly possessing forged temporary tags and committing burglary. Police linked him to a stolen safe containing cash and valuables, with a $40,000 bond set.

Nathan Gladden
Derik Ray
Derik Ray

The Cape Girardeau Police Department arrested a man for allegedly possessing forged tags and burglary Friday, Jan. 24.

Derik Ray, 38, of Scott City was arrested after a Cape Girardeau police officer conducted a traffic stop on Ray while he was driving a Buick Enclave on Thursday, Jan. 23. According to a probable-cause statement, the officer states he observed that the temporary Missouri registration on the vehicle Ray was driving had been tampered with.

The officer asked Ray whether he knew about the forged tag and Ray said he did, according to the statement. The probable cause states Ray said that while he knew about the tag, his girlfriend forged it.

According to a separate probable-cause statement involving Ray, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a burglary Thursday, Jan. 23. The victim states in the probable cause that a safe that was stored in his bedroom was stolen while he was at work.

The probable cause states the items that were stolen included a Century Safe, $500 in cash, a gold wedding ring, digital cameras and car titles among other documents. The document states that during the sheriff's office's investigation, Ray was identified as one of the persons of interest.

According to the document, the Cape Girardeau Police Department found a Sony camera in Ray's vehicle when he gave the officer consent to search during the traffic stop. The document states the camera was later identified as the one in the safe.

The probable cause states Ray admitted to breaking into the victim's residence and stealing items including the safe.

Ray is being held in lieu of a $40,000 bond.

