Scott City man arrested for alleged forged temporary tags, burglary

The Cape Girardeau Police Department arrested a man for allegedly possessing forged tags and burglary Friday, Jan. 24.

Derik Ray, 38, of Scott City was arrested after a Cape Girardeau police officer conducted a traffic stop on Ray while he was driving a Buick Enclave on Thursday, Jan. 23. According to a probable-cause statement, the officer states he observed that the temporary Missouri registration on the vehicle Ray was driving had been tampered with.

The officer asked Ray whether he knew about the forged tag and Ray said he did, according to the statement. The probable cause states Ray said that while he knew about the tag, his girlfriend forged it.

According to a separate probable-cause statement involving Ray, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a burglary Thursday, Jan. 23. The victim states in the probable cause that a safe that was stored in his bedroom was stolen while he was at work.