Scott City man arrested for alleged drugs

A Scott City man was taken into custody Tuesday night on several controlled substance citations.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said officers arrested Timothy Plaskie, 61, in Mississippi County, Missouri, at about 10:30 p.m.
They cited him for felony driving while intoxicated, felony driving while revoked, felony possession of a controlled substance (two counts), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to drive on right half of roadway and failure to wear a seat belt.
He was taken to Mississippi County Jail and released.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.