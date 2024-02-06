All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 10, 2017

Scott City man accused of pointing shotgun at woman

A Scott City man entered an apartment about midnight Monday in the 1900 block of Kingshighway and pointed a 12-gauge shotgun at his ex-girlfriend, police said. Cape Girardeau police on Monday arrested Nicholas Dean Palmer, 20. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Palmer with unlawful use of a weapon...

Ben Kleine

A Scott City man entered an apartment about midnight Monday in the 1900 block of Kingshighway and pointed a 12-gauge shotgun at his ex-girlfriend, police said.

Cape Girardeau police on Monday arrested Nicholas Dean Palmer, 20.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Palmer with unlawful use of a weapon.

His bond was set at $7,500 cash or surety.

Palmer’s ex-girlfriend was in the apartment with two men and another woman, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Keith Green.

The victim said Palmer pointed the shotgun at her and demanded she come outside, Green wrote.

One of the men said Palmer racked a gun and took it off safety mode, according to the statement. The two men said they talked to Palmer and took away the gun, Green wrote.

The other man and the female witness said Palmer was pointing the gun at several people, according to the statement.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Palmer told police he went to the apartment because he heard one of the men at the apartment had sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Green wrote.

Palmer said he only took the shotgun because he knew guns would be in the apartment, and he kept the shotgun at his side, according to the statement.

Palmer said he thought the gun was unloaded, but officers said one shell was in the weapon, Green wrote.

Palmer was detained on suspicion of first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action, according to public-information officer Richard McCall.

McCall said there was no record of the victim requesting a report or making a statement to police about sexual assault at the scene or during a previous instance.

bkleine@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3644

Pertinent address: 1900 block of Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, MO

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team deta...
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council sea...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy