Missouri Assistant Attorney General Katherine S. Walsh, representing local state Rep. Holly Rehder, withdrew her response Tuesday afternoon originally asking the court to block the release of names because of concerns about First Amendment infringement.

The withdrawal came as the request gained statewide interest from the Kansas City Star and The Associated Press. It also put the local case in the crosshairs of a larger legal and political battle between the two leading contenders for governor.

According to the Kansas City Star’s reporting, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt had argued in a Scott City lawsuit the First Amendment allows him to withhold records requested by the plaintiff’s attorney. The lawsuit initially was filed by former Scott City Mayor Ron Cummins in August 2017, after Rehder called for an investigation into allegations he abused his position.

Cummins later dropped his defamation lawsuit before filing a new but similar suit last fall against Rehder; Councilman and former Mayor Tim Porch; and Scott City resident Cindi Davidson Brashear.

As part of discovery, Cummins asked Rehder to produce the names and contact information of people with whom she corresponded regarding Cummins’ behavior. The AG’s office argued releasing the information would have a chilling effect on a person’s willingness to correspond with public officials, essentially reducing a person’s ability to petition the government, one of the rights guaranteed in the First Amendment.

The request was similar to one made by Republican Gov. Mike Parson, which has also garnered statewide media attention. Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat, who is running for governor, had previously asked Schmitt’s office to rule whether Parson illegally cited the First Amendment to redact certain information from public records, according to reporting by various news outlets. Schmitt had not issued a ruling when his office made the argument in Rehder’s case.

The governor’s office has argued citizens would not contact elected officials if their information could become public, The Associated Press reported. Transparency advocates argue withholding the information violates the state’s open records laws and could shield lobbyists and other special interests from public scrutiny.