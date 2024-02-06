All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 27, 2022

Scott City 'Jesus Mural' will rise again through community efforts

For more than 50 years, a mural proclaiming "Jesus Died For You Too" was a familiar sight to residents of Scott City. However, the "Jesus Mural," as it is locally known, can no longer be seen. It has been covered from view by a structure recently built next door...

Danny Walter
A new wall under construction at 200 E. Hickory St. in Scott City will soon be the home of a new version of a mural known locally as "Jesus Mural."
A new wall under construction at 200 E. Hickory St. in Scott City will soon be the home of a new version of a mural known locally as "Jesus Mural."Submitted by Ken Strong

For more than 50 years, a mural proclaiming "Jesus Died For You Too" was a familiar sight to residents of Scott City. However, the "Jesus Mural," as it is locally known, can no longer be seen. It has been covered from view by a structure recently built next door.

That will soon change.

In 1971, led by then pastor, Ardle Page, youth and adult members of the Eisleben Lutheran Church painted the original mural on the side of the red brick Harmon Furniture building, located at 506 Second St.

The mural meant so much to several local residents that, after being hidden from view, they decided to bring the mural back to prominent view.

Richard "Elmo" Brawley, owner of Brawley's Auto Sales located across the street from the original mural, donated space on his car lot to build a new wall for the mural.

Donnie Thompson work on the foundatiion for the new mural.
Donnie Thompson work on the foundatiion for the new mural.Submitted by Ken Strong

Over the last year, Brawley and Richard Thompson, a former resident of Scott City, brought in their own crews to lay a foundation and supplied three large cargo containers for the wall. A wooden frame was built around the containers, and a long narrow roof was added on top. Brawley, Thompson and their crews did all this at their own expense, volunteering their time and labor. Thompson and his crew drove down from the Chicago area.

Brawley said, weather and manpower permitting, he hopes to have the wall built and the mural completed in the next two months. Still left to be done, Brawley said, is to coat the wall and mount a 20-foot cross on the roof.

"I need to wrangle about six guys to help finish applying (coating)" Brawley said. "That's the biggest job left to get done. That and getting the cross up."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Brawley said True Tech Signs has donated all the labor and materials to create and install the cross.

When finished, the mural will stand 30 feet high and 40 feet wide. Brawley said it will be the size of a drive-in movie screen, and he intends to use it for just that during the ribbon-cutting. He's planning a huge barbecue and to show a movie on the back side of the wall.

Richard Thompson and Glen Thompson work on the foundatiion for the new mural.
Richard Thompson and Glen Thompson work on the foundatiion for the new mural.Submitted by Ken Strong

And of course, there is the most important step: painting the new mural. Tim Roth, who now lives in Texas and helped paint the original sign, plans to help paint the new one when the wall is ready.

Pastor Ken Strong, leader of the Scott City Ministerial Alliance, started a fund at The Bank of Missouri -- "Renewing the Wall" -- where people can donate money toward the project. Strong said the first donation came from Ardle Page himself, who left $500 from his estate to be used for the upkeep of the original sign.

Strong also put up a website, www.jesusmural.com, telling the story of how the original mural came to be with updates on the construction of the new mural. There is also a list of donors and information on how others can make donations. Strong admitted he'd never done anything like this before.

"I'm totally ignorant about these things," Strong said. "It's working in spite of my ignorance."

Brawley is happy others are willing to donate toward the mural, but he has vowed he'll "get it done no matter what."

Scott City's Jesus Mural in 2021
Scott City's Jesus Mural in 2021Submitted by Ken Strong

"Anyone who gets anywhere near the overpass is going to be able to see it." Brawley said. "Every time you go by and see that sign, it's a reminder of what God has done for all of us."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy