Scott City 'Jesus Mural' will rise again through community efforts

For more than 50 years, a mural proclaiming "Jesus Died For You Too" was a familiar sight to residents of Scott City. However, the "Jesus Mural," as it is locally known, can no longer be seen. It has been covered from view by a structure recently built next door.

That will soon change.

In 1971, led by then pastor, Ardle Page, youth and adult members of the Eisleben Lutheran Church painted the original mural on the side of the red brick Harmon Furniture building, located at 506 Second St.

The mural meant so much to several local residents that, after being hidden from view, they decided to bring the mural back to prominent view.

Richard "Elmo" Brawley, owner of Brawley's Auto Sales located across the street from the original mural, donated space on his car lot to build a new wall for the mural.

Donnie Thompson work on the foundatiion for the new mural. Submitted by Ken Strong

Over the last year, Brawley and Richard Thompson, a former resident of Scott City, brought in their own crews to lay a foundation and supplied three large cargo containers for the wall. A wooden frame was built around the containers, and a long narrow roof was added on top. Brawley, Thompson and their crews did all this at their own expense, volunteering their time and labor. Thompson and his crew drove down from the Chicago area.

Brawley said, weather and manpower permitting, he hopes to have the wall built and the mural completed in the next two months. Still left to be done, Brawley said, is to coat the wall and mount a 20-foot cross on the roof.

"I need to wrangle about six guys to help finish applying (coating)" Brawley said. "That's the biggest job left to get done. That and getting the cross up."