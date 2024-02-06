Scott City issues boil water alert

The City of Scott City issued a boil water order Wednesday afternoon, in effect for residents east of Ruth Avenue and First Street East (wards 3 and 4) to boil their water as a precautionary measure.
The boil order will remain in effect until further notice.
A water main break on Main Street in front of the fire department occurred Wednesday morning, according to the city's Facebook page.
