Scott City issues boil-water advisory

Scott City officials issued a boil-water advisory Thursday afternoon for all Scott City water users.
A release from the city stated the advisory was to be in effect for 48 hours, according to Cletus Glueck, Public Works Department supervisor.
The release noted residents may check the city's website and social media for updates.
