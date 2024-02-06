Scott City issues boil water advisory

Scott City Public Works Department supervisor Dustin Whitworth issued a precautionary boil water advisory at 9:45 a.m. Friday.
"Due to emergency repairs on the city's public water main, we are asking businesses and residences that receive city water off this water main to boil your water for 48 hours as a precautionary measure," Whitworth said in the announcement.
