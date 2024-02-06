All sections
NewsNovember 1, 2017

Scott City house destroyed by fire; neighboring property damaged

Fire destroyed a Scott City residence in the early Tuesday but resulted in no injuries, officials said. Reports of a fire at 609 Third Street East came in at 3:12 a.m. Tuesday, said Noah Crump, a volunteer with the Scott City Fire Department. The Scott City and Cape Girardeau fire departments responded to the blaze, as did the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District and New Hamburg/Benton/Commerce Fire Protection District...

Tyler Graef

Fire destroyed a Scott City residence early Tuesday but resulted in no injuries, officials said.

Reports of a fire at 609 E. Third St. came in at 3:12 a.m. Tuesday, said Noah Crump, a volunteer with the Scott City Fire Department.

Scott City and Cape Girardeau fire departments went to the blaze, as did the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District and New Hamburg/Benton/Commerce Fire Protection District.

Crump said within minutes of the first trucks’ arrival, about 75 percent of the home was involved in the fire.

“There was one vehicle at the neighbors’ house that sustained damage,” Crump said. “And then some minor damage to the neighbor’s house.”

Firefighters extinguished the fire and the last firetruck left the scene around 6:30 a.m., Crump said.

The source of the fire has not been determined, but Crump said the state fire marshal was not called to the scene.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

