Scott City house destroyed by fire; neighboring property damaged

Fire destroyed a Scott City residence early Tuesday but resulted in no injuries, officials said.

Reports of a fire at 609 E. Third St. came in at 3:12 a.m. Tuesday, said Noah Crump, a volunteer with the Scott City Fire Department.

Scott City and Cape Girardeau fire departments went to the blaze, as did the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District and New Hamburg/Benton/Commerce Fire Protection District.

Crump said within minutes of the first trucks’ arrival, about 75 percent of the home was involved in the fire.