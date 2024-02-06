Scott City honors area Vietnam veterans with ceremony

The Scott City Historical Museum in Scott City hosted a memorial service ï¿½ with nearly 150 in attendance for the ceremony ï¿½ on Saturday for local veterans who served during the Vietnam War.

Three killed-in-action Vietnam veterans and Scott City natives were honored ï¿½ David Lee Blattel, Thomas Jack Pennington and Larry Hunter Marshall ï¿½ along with the reading of 120 names of military men and women, by family members and veterans.

ï¿½As your mayor, weï¿½ve always tried to honor the veterans; weï¿½ve tried to do something for them,ï¿½ Scott City Mayor Norman Brant said. ï¿½Weï¿½ve had several events here at the museum. This is just a small way of saying ï¿½thank youï¿½ to the ones that served our country.ï¿½

Susan Perez, chairwoman of the Scott City Historical Commission and Museum, emphasized that Saturday was for all veterans.

ï¿½By veterans, I mean all people who put on the uniform for the United States of America,ï¿½ Perez said. ï¿½All people who went to basic, all people who served in any and all capacities for the United States of America. It is for everyone.ï¿½

Veteran and 1985 Scott City High School graduate Major Mike Woods said Saturdayï¿½s event was ï¿½especially appropriateï¿½ because of it being the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam TET Offensive, which was a series of coordinated attacks across Vietnam by the North Vietnamese communists in 1968.

ï¿½Weï¿½re here to celebrate all our veteransï¿½ lives and sacrifices and to pay honor to those memories,ï¿½ he said.

James Arnold, friend of David Blattel and Scott City graduate, said he resembles what Blattel would look like today, if only he were ï¿½shorter with a heavier build.ï¿½

ï¿½He and I had a paper route together and Blattel Street was named after him,ï¿½ Arnold said.

Arnold read a biography of Blattel, who was killed in action May 5, 1968, while performing the duty of aircraft commander. He was of the Aviation Branch of the reserve component of the United States Army and was ï¿½the aircraft commander on a utility and light cargo single rotor helicopter, located in the Quang Tin Province in South Vietnam.ï¿½

Howard Perr, who also graduated from Scott City High School, read the biography of his friend, Thomas Pennington, who was killed in action Jan. 27, 1968, ï¿½while performing the duty of a valiant marine under hostile action at Mikeï¿½s Hill, Route 9 at Cam Lo Rive, South Vietnam, Quang Tri province, Vietnam.ï¿½

Pennington was a private first class M CO, 3rd BN 4th Marines in the United States Marine Corps.

Perr read an excerpt from the narrative of ï¿½The Battle of Mikeï¿½s Hill,ï¿½ which describes, in detail, the atmosphere surrounding Pennington on the date of this death:

ï¿½January 27, 1968, was a day when uncommon valor became common place virtue against overwhelming enemy fire and enemy superiority of the terrain; without any artillery, mortar or air support, this valiant soldier stood his ground.ï¿½

James Payne, veteran and graduate of Illmo-Fornfelt, read Larry Marshallï¿½s biography and said they knew each other from being in the same class.

ï¿½He was born Nov. 30, 1936, and died Feb. 4, 1971. He was wounded in action on Jan. 23, 1971,ï¿½ Payne said. ï¿½He died in the mountain area of Ta NINH, Vietnam, while trying to keep his unit alive during an onslaught of air and ground resistance.ï¿½