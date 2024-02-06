Scott City hires new administrator

The Scott City Council has hired Mark Oï¿½Dell, a veteran of Kansas City, Missouri, government, as its new city administrator.

This will be the fourth person to serve as city administrator since 2017.

City officials announced the hiring in an emailed news release Friday.

The Southeast Missourian sought additional comment from Mayor Norman Brant, but voice messages left with the mayor were not returned as of Friday afternoon.

City officials said they conducted an extensive search involving 20 candidates. The council ï¿½was presented with some very talented and qualified candidates,ï¿½ according to the release.

Council members voted unanimously for the new hire.

Oï¿½Dell will begin his duties as city administrator in 30 days, officials said.

Oï¿½Dell has worked in the office of the city manager for Kansas City, Missouri, for more than 20 years, the release stated.

He will make a salary of $60,000, according to minutes from a Sept. 13 special meeting of the Scott City Council posted on the cityï¿½s website. Oï¿½Dell also will receive a one-time moving expense of $2,500.

During his career, he has worked as a manager of the Kansas City health department, housing and community development, capital improvements/management office, office of management/budget, water department and fire department, Scott City officials said.

ï¿½He also has extensive involvement with finance, human resources and technical support,ï¿½ the release stated.

Oï¿½Dell prepared and drafted budgets for the Kansas City government. He also managed contracts totaling more than $20 million in Housing and Urban Development block grants, Scott City officials said.