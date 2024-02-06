Scott City High School group to teach tech day for seniors

Scott City High school's AMPLIFI organization will host its first tech day Thursday, March 23.

Senior citizens aged 55 and older in the area will have the chance to meet with local students to help learn about cellphone apps, how to create and use social media or anything else they have questions about dealing with technology.

The event will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the high school cafeteria, and is free and open to senior citizens. Lunch will be provided, and there will be games of bingo for the students and senior citizens to play and interact more. Students and senior citizens may leave the day with a penpal for ongoing interaction.

AMPLIFI is an acronym — action, mission, purpose, leadership, influence, future and innovation. The organization was created last year and has more than 40 students involved. They are also partnered with SCIPP — Strengthening Community Involvement Partnership Program — in Scott City.