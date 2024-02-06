Scott City gets new state grant for drainage improvements

Scott City has been awarded a $639,250 community development block grant from the state Department of Economic Development for continued drainage improvements, according to Dustin Whitworth, city administrator.

"The city has been working tirelessly repairing and correcting drainage and flooding issues. After years of flooding due to large rain events, Scott City took the initiative a few years ago to secure funding," said Whitworth, who said work using the latest funding should begin later in the year on Oak Street.

Whitworth said the municipality previously received a $500,000 grant for sidewalks from the Missouri Department of Transportation, which required some matching funds from the city.

Rationale

"The way our town is structured, Main Street and the south end of our railroad tracks are pretty flat. The north side of Scott City is pretty hilly, so all the rainwater comes through our ditches and floods our primary roadway. An approximately $800,000 (community development block grant) project we earlier completed put storm pipes down Main and we've put in three retention ponds, one off of Lincoln Street and two off of Water Avenue. This has helped with flooding problems tremendously. This new block grant will tie into the prior project," said Whitworth, who has been city administrator since March 2022. Prior to taking on the top staff position in the city, Whitworth was Public Works director since 2015.