NewsJuly 18, 2023

Scott City gaining new gym in August

Scott City will be gaining a new gym in the near future. Owner Alex Landewee said he hopes to have the newest addition to Kopion Fitness in late August. Kopion Fitness will be in the old Bob's Foodliner building at 2100 Main St. Landewee said the location will be great for a strongman competition and other events because of access to a large parking lot...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

Scott City will be gaining a new gym in the near future. Owner Alex Landewee said he hopes to have the newest addition to Kopion Fitness in late August.

Kopion Fitness will be in the old Bob's Foodliner building at 2100 Main St.

Landewee said the location will be great for a strongman competition and other events because of access to a large parking lot.

Landewee said "kopion" is Greek for working until utterly exhausted or to basically fully give yourself to a goal. He said he hopes people who set a goal for themselves when they start their fitness journey will stay fully committed to their goal, whatever it may be.

Kopion Fitness will have something for everyone, Landewee said. From general fitness to actively-aging classes for those 60 and older. There will be a powerlifting room, Atlas stones for those wanting to do the strongman, the best lighting for bodybuilders, as well as a sauna, tanning beds and a separate group fitness room.

"A true judgment free zone so we welcome everybody," Landewee said. "So just giving everybody a place to come in 24/7, offering cool amenities like separate group fitness rooms, a sauna, tanning beds, all that good stuff -- all in one shop for anybody in the fitness world."

There will be two types of memberships at the location. Basic membership will be $28, which will give members the ability to come in 24/7 and have access to the entire facility. Premium membership will be $45, which will give members unlimited access to the tanning beds, sauna and group fitness classes throughout the entire month. There are also discount prices for families.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

