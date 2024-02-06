Scott City fire heavily damages home

A fire heavily damaged a two-story Scott City home Saturday in the 100 block of Charles Avenue.

The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m., Scott City firefighters reported on their Facebook page.

Fire department officials could not be reached by phone or online for comment Monday, but the department detailed the incident on Facebook.

“Personnel responded and found heavy fire from the first floor on arrival,” firefighters said in the Facebook post.

The occupants were able to flee the burning structure. No injures were reported, according to emergency radio traffic reported online. The structure was reported to be a total loss.