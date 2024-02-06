All sections
NewsJanuary 22, 2019

Scott City fire heavily damages home

A fire heavily damaged a two-story Scott City home Saturday in the 100 block of Charles Avenue. The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m., Scott City firefighters reported on their Facebook page. Fire department officials could not be reached by phone or online for comment Monday, but the department detailed the incident on Facebook...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

A fire heavily damaged a two-story Scott City home Saturday in the 100 block of Charles Avenue.

The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m., Scott City firefighters reported on their Facebook page.

Fire department officials could not be reached by phone or online for comment Monday, but the department detailed the incident on Facebook.

“Personnel responded and found heavy fire from the first floor on arrival,” firefighters said in the Facebook post.

The occupants were able to flee the burning structure. No injures were reported, according to emergency radio traffic reported online. The structure was reported to be a total loss.

The Scott City Fire Department requested mutual aid from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and NBC Fire Protection District.

Firefighters said on the Facebook page that as they were battling the blaze, “it was determined the hydrant being used would not suffice for the amount of water needed to extinguish the fire.”

A second alarm went out, calling for assistance from the Gordonville Fire Protection District and Chaffee Fire Department.

The Gordonville, NBC and Scott County Rural fire protection districts, as well as Delta Fire Department, sent water tankers to the scene and personnel to help fight the fire.

Scott City fire officials posted “incidents such as structure fires are a huge drain on resources and there is no way we could get the job done without the help of all of our mutual aid companies, other city services and local EMS.”

Firefighters provided no information on Facebook as to the cause of the fire.

Local News
