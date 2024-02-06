Scott City Fire Department names new chief

The Scott City Fire Department announced a new fire chief Thursday.

Shawn Jackson, who was serving as interim chief, has been promoted to serve as the department’s new fire chief. Jackson became the interim chief at the end of August, and helped the department secure the city’s first ladder truck.

“We acquired it in November with the help of the City Council,” Jackson said. “We’ve just been moving things forward in a positive manner, and look forward to continue to do that.”

Jackson’s goals as chief are to continue increasing personnel, training and equipment.

“We’re looking forward to getting our roster built up a little more,” Jackson said. “We’ve been adding on EMTs and paramedics recently. We’ve got two more EMTs who are fixing to go through certification, and hopefully pass everything there. We want to provide better fire protection for our community. We have a goal of lowering our ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating, which hopefully will save some money on our insurance.”