Scott City fire chief Cassout honored for over half-century of service

March 15 will mark Scott City fire chief Jay Cassout’s finale on 52 years of service to his community. Friends, family and colleagues celebrated with him Monday in a special ceremony.

“I guess the passion just never did go away,” Cassout said Thursday. “It’s just like a kid, I guess, wanting to be a firefighter. [The desire] just grew.”

According to Cassout, Monday’s ceremony was a surprise. He was presented with a 52-years-of-service acknowledgment signed by the Missouri Senate and signed plaques presented on behalf of the House of Representatives, Missouri state fire marshal and the City of Scott City. He also received a wristwatch from Scott City, he added.

“I figured I was going to get a little bit of acknowledgment, but I had no idea that Missouri state fire marshal was going to make a trip all the way from Jefferson City to give me a couple of awards,” he said jokingly. “I didn’t see that coming.”

Cassout was born and raised in the Scott City area. After graduating from Scott City High School in 1966, he began his career at the St. Louis–San Francisco Railway (Frisco), followed by a brief stint in Alabama, he said.

Upon returning to the Scott City area in 1967, Cassout’s interest in firefighting was officially sparked one summer night. Down the street from his home, he heard police sirens and looked out his window, Cassout said, and saw a nearby house fire that required his skills as a volunteer firefighter.

After retiring from the railroad, Cassout became fire chief in 1999, at the request of the former chief.

Cassout’s roles over his career have included firefighter for Illmo before it was consolidated with Scott City, deputy chief and assistant chief, ending with his current title as department chief.