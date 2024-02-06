All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 9, 2019
Scott City fire chief Cassout honored for over half-century of service
March 15 will mark Scott City fire chief Jay Cassout’s finale on 52 years of service to his community. Friends, family and colleagues celebrated with him Monday in a special ceremony. “I guess the passion just never did go away,” Cassout said Thursday. “It’s just like a kid, I guess, wanting to be a firefighter. [The desire] just grew.”...
Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Scott City fire chief Jay Cassout poses for a photo Friday. Cassout will retire March 15 after 52 years as a firefighter — 20 of those years serving as the fire chief in Scott City.
Scott City fire chief Jay Cassout poses for a photo Friday. Cassout will retire March 15 after 52 years as a firefighter — 20 of those years serving as the fire chief in Scott City.Submitted

March 15 will mark Scott City fire chief Jay Cassout’s finale on 52 years of service to his community. Friends, family and colleagues celebrated with him Monday in a special ceremony.

“I guess the passion just never did go away,” Cassout said Thursday. “It’s just like a kid, I guess, wanting to be a firefighter. [The desire] just grew.”

According to Cassout, Monday’s ceremony was a surprise. He was presented with a 52-years-of-service acknowledgment signed by the Missouri Senate and signed plaques presented on behalf of the House of Representatives, Missouri state fire marshal and the City of Scott City. He also received a wristwatch from Scott City, he added.

“I figured I was going to get a little bit of acknowledgment, but I had no idea that Missouri state fire marshal was going to make a trip all the way from Jefferson City to give me a couple of awards,” he said jokingly. “I didn’t see that coming.”

Cassout was born and raised in the Scott City area. After graduating from Scott City High School in 1966, he began his career at the St. Louis–San Francisco Railway (Frisco), followed by a brief stint in Alabama, he said.

Upon returning to the Scott City area in 1967, Cassout’s interest in firefighting was officially sparked one summer night. Down the street from his home, he heard police sirens and looked out his window, Cassout said, and saw a nearby house fire that required his skills as a volunteer firefighter.

After retiring from the railroad, Cassout became fire chief in 1999, at the request of the former chief.

Cassout’s roles over his career have included firefighter for Illmo before it was consolidated with Scott City, deputy chief and assistant chief, ending with his current title as department chief.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He said he’s “very proud” nearly $1 million worth of equipment has been acquired through grants under his wing since about 2000.

Cassout said he’s seen many things change over the years, pinpointing the fire department’s inception of the area’s Medical First Responder division in the 1980s.

“We operate the same way today as we did back then,” he said. “Of course, the technology has improved and the way that the fires are fought. Back then, they were mostly exterior attack. Now, with the equipment and training today, we’re able to go in and do an interior attack.”

Shortly after helping implement the Medical First Responder division, Cassout said he remembers in 1985 a call came in regarding an elderly lady who was in cardiac arrest. He was one of two who were first on the scene, he said.

“We started initiating CPR and brought this lady back [to life] before the ambulance got there,” Cassout said. “She lived well into her 80s.”

Reluctant to tout any specific accomplishment by his own efforts, Cassout made it clear teamwork has been his focus all along.

“I don’t really want to say, ‘I did this’ or ‘I did that,’ because it’s been a team effort. It’s a group effort,” Cassout said. “There’s not one man who makes a fire department.”

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 tril...
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card...
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy