Scott City event aimed at helping seniors

Paul A. Schock, a self-employed artist and former Southeast Missouri State University assistant professor, said a planned roundtable discussion he is coordinating from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Scott City’s Eisleben Lutheran Church, 432 Lutheran Lane, is aimed at getting information to senior citizens.

“I have seen over the years, there is a lack of avenues for seniors in the community (and) those folks can’t easily get together and learn things,” said Schock, a native of the greater Chicago area. “Other communities have more opportunities to get together, so this event is helping to get information out there.”

Schock said speakers at the “Living Resources for Seniors Lunch and Learn” will include lawyer Don Cobb and representatives of State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR), Illmo Housing, Meals on Wheels, Salvation Army, Ministerial Alliance, the Office of Veterans Affairs and U.S. Rep. Jason Smith’s office.

Schock said that following the roundtable presentations, a free lunch will be served and a question-and-answer period will follow.