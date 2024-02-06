All sections
NewsJanuary 10, 2022

Scott City event aimed at helping seniors

Paul A. Schock, a self-employed artist and former Southeast Missouri State University assistant professor, said a planned roundtable discussion he is coordinating from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Scott City’s Eisleben Lutheran Church, 432 Lutheran Lane, is aimed at getting information to senior citizens...

Jeff Long
Paul A. Schock, a self-employed artist and former Southeast Missouri State University assistant professor, said a planned roundtable discussion he is coordinating from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Scott City’s Eisleben Lutheran Church, 432 Lutheran Lane, is aimed at getting information to senior citizens.

“I have seen over the years, there is a lack of avenues for seniors in the community (and) those folks can’t easily get together and learn things,” said Schock, a native of the greater Chicago area. “Other communities have more opportunities to get together, so this event is helping to get information out there.”

Schock said speakers at the “Living Resources for Seniors Lunch and Learn” will include lawyer Don Cobb and representatives of State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR), Illmo Housing, Meals on Wheels, Salvation Army, Ministerial Alliance, the Office of Veterans Affairs and U.S. Rep. Jason Smith’s office.

Schock said that following the roundtable presentations, a free lunch will be served and a question-and-answer period will follow.

Among the questions the seminar will endeavor to address, Schock said:

  • How do you balance the cost of living with bills, food and medical expenses?
  • Do you know someone suffering because they can’t afford what they need anymore?
  • Do you know there might be resources out there to help?

Schock, in addition to his artistic endeavors, manages rental property and plans to open a tavern, Schock’s Pub, in the Illmo section of Scott City this spring.

Schock said he is personally aware of seniors who have lost a home to overextended credit and of others who had to stop paying utility bills in order to afford copays on medications.

According to a promotional flyer, the free event is sponsored by the church, the local Kiwanis Club and the Scott City Interactive Parks Program.

Local News
