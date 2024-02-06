Scott City couple charged with fentanyl trafficking

According to a Scott City Police Department Facebook post, Jose Alberto Cruz, 67, and Jo Anne Barajas, 47, were charged with trafficking drugs in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

Through an undercover investigation, officers with the police department confirmed information about the couple possessing and distributing fentanyl from their residence in the 500 block of Third Street East, the post said.

Officers executed a search warrant Saturday evening and found 274 counterfeit prescription pills filled with fentanyl and additional prescription pills packaged for distribution, according to the department. Officers also found three handguns, a 12 gauge shotgun and more than $35,000 in cash.

Following the search, Cruz and Barajas were taken into custody and are being held on no-bond warrants.