All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 1, 2023

Scott City couple charged with fentanyl trafficking

A Scott City couple were arrested on drug trafficking charges Saturday, July 29, after an undercover operation. According to a Scott City Police Department Facebook post, Jose Alberto Cruz, 67, and Jo Anne Barajas, 47, were charged with trafficking drugs in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Jose Cruz
Jose Cruz

A Scott City couple were arrested on drug trafficking charges Saturday, July 29, after an undercover operation.

Jo Anne Barajas
Jo Anne Barajas
Jo Anne Barajas
Jo Anne Barajas
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to a Scott City Police Department Facebook post, Jose Alberto Cruz, 67, and Jo Anne Barajas, 47, were charged with trafficking drugs in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

Through an undercover investigation, officers with the police department confirmed information about the couple possessing and distributing fentanyl from their residence in the 500 block of Third Street East, the post said.

Officers executed a search warrant Saturday evening and found 274 counterfeit prescription pills filled with fentanyl and additional prescription pills packaged for distribution, according to the department. Officers also found three handguns, a 12 gauge shotgun and more than $35,000 in cash.

Following the search, Cruz and Barajas were taken into custody and are being held on no-bond warrants.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy