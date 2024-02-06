Scott City Council votes to place use tax on April ballots

Scott City voters will see the use tax on ballots once again.

This week, Scott City Council members unanimously voted to place the measure on ballots again in a special election April 5.

April's election will be the second attempt to pass a use tax in Scott City, according to city and council officials.

Voters in Scott City denied a use tax last month. It failed by a margin of 24 votes, with 53.31% of the election's total 362 votes opposing the tax.

Council member Heather Ingvalson said she sees the tax failing by so few votes in November as a good sign it may pass next year.

"We're optimistic from that small margin in the last election," Ingvalson said. "The more education City Council gives, maybe we can tip the scale."