Scott City Council to consider putting use tax on April ballots

In April, Scott City voters may see a use tax measure on ballots once again.

Scott City Council members will vote at their next meeting Dec. 6 whether to put the use tax back on ballots for the April 5 special election.

The use tax failed to pass in the Nov. 2 special election by 24 votes. Scott City Mayor Norman Brant has high hopes it will pass in April.

In November, Scott City voters saw two questions on their ballots. One was the use tax. Another asked for a countywide quarter-cent tax increase to provide central dispatching of emergency services.

Brant hypothesized seeing two taxes on ballots developed a "no" attitude among voters.

"I think the county placing that quarter-cent sales tax confused some people, but I think [the use tax] will pass the next time," Brant said.