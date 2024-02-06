Scott City council passes measures to block treatment plant project

The Scott City council unanimously passed six measures Monday that could effectively prevent a proposed railroad-tie treatment plant from being established in the community.
A crowd of more than 30 residents applauded after the council passed the ordinances at a special session at city hall.
Under the measures, North American Tie & Timber LLC would have to have the proposed plant site along the south side of Main Street near the railroad tracks rezoned from light industrial to heavy industrial.
The company would need approval from both the city’s planning and zoning commission and the city council for the property to be rezoned, officials said.
Even if the property were rezoned, such a treatment plant could not be set up unless the planning commission recommended and the council granted a conditional use permit for the facility.
The process requires the planning commission and the council to hold public hearings before taking any action on the plant, which would treat railroad ties with creosote, a probable human carcinogen.
Local developer Monty Keesee praised the council’s actions.
“I think you guys did an awesome job,” he told the council.
“This should kill it right here, folks,” he said to the audience after the council approved the measures.
Sikeston, Missouri, attorney Joe Blanton was hired by Scott City officials to help craft the new ordinances. Council members let Blanton do most of the talking Monday.
Blanton told the council and residents at the meeting the measures are “a sensible way” to address the situation.
“If you consider all these ordinance together, I think they are very fair,” Blanton said.
Blanton said he doesn’t believe North American Tie & Timber can proceed with the plant project without following the zoning and conditional use permit process. But he added, “I can’t promise you there won’t be a lawsuit.”
City attorney Francis Siebert told the audience, “We will take legal action if it comes to that.”
One of the new ordinances specifically spells out 12 factors to be considered in issuing special or conditional use permits.
Those factors include that the proposed development “is not injurious or detrimental to the use and enjoyment of surrounding property” and “does not create hazards to safety on or off the site.” It also must not “adversely affect other property in the vicinity or the general welfare of the city,” according to the ordinance.
Council members and residents have voiced strong opposition to the proposed plant, expressing concern the plant would pose health and safety issues.
Mayor Norman Brant previously stated he would “do everything I can do to stop it.”
The Southeast Missourian reached out for comment from Alvin Bates, one of the owners of North American Tie & Timber, based in Oklahoma, before the meeting. Bates did not return a voice message left on his phone.
