A former Southeast Missouri State University official has been hired as city administrator for Scott City.

The council last week hired James Douglas Richards after former West Park Mall operations manager Mike Crowden turned down the job, city officials said.

Richards formerly served as director of the university's public safety department.

"I am looking forward to it," Richards said Tuesday of his new job. "I want to contribute to Scott City."

He added, "I see so much potential in Scott City."

Richards said Scott City is poised for industrial, business and residential growth.

"Scott City has an airport. It has rail. It has the interstate. It's got everything," said Richards, who once served on the Cape Girardeau City Council.

Richards and Crowden were the two finalists for the position earlier this fall.

The council last month voted 4-3 to hire Crowden.

Crowden said after he verbally accepted the position, "an opportunity for further expansion arose" with Root + Holler, a Cape Girardeau business he owns. The company supplies hormone- and steroid-free locally raised pork, beef, lamb and goat meat to restaurants, health-food stores, caterers and private consumers.

In an email Tuesday to the Southeast Missourian, Crowden said the business opportunity will require his "full commitment."

Crowden wrote, "Though the timing is unfortunate in regard to the city administrator position, this Root + Holler opportunity is promising and important for the company and my family. I would be remiss not to pursue this opportunity."

The council Nov. 6 in closed session voted to hire Richards. The vote was 7-1, with Councilman Mike Ellison dissenting.

City officials did not make a formal announcement after the meeting. The hiring later was disclosed on the city's website at the end of a brief summary of the council meeting.

Mayor Norman Brant said Richards is "down to earth. He has a lot of experience."

Richards will be accessible to the public, the mayor said Tuesday.

"He is going to be approachable. He will work with the people as much as possible," Brant said.