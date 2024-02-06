Scott City Council approves liquor license, defers COVID hazard pay

The Scott City Council voted Monday to approve a liquor license for a business that shares a roofline with a church.

By a vote of 5-1 with one abstention, the council approved the license for Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St.

Next door is Father’s Arms Fellowship at 1400 Main St.

“(Front Porch) assured me they would not sell liquor but would allow it to be brought in for wedding receptions and the like,” said Father’s Arms pastor Ken Strong.

The Front Porch website touts the venue for weddings, bridal and baby showers, parties, social gatherings and meetings.

When the license came up for the required public hearing, Mayor Norman Brant said the council had received a letter from the church.

“The letter said the church had no problem (with the license),” Brant said.