Scott City Council approves liquor license, defers COVID hazard pay

The Scott City Council voted Monday to approve a liquor license for a business that shares a roofline with a church.
By a vote of 5-1 with one abstention, the council approved the license for Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St.
Next door is Father’s Arms Fellowship at 1400 Main St.
“(Front Porch) assured me they would not sell liquor but would allow it to be brought in for wedding receptions and the like,” said Father’s Arms pastor Ken Strong.
The Front Porch website touts the venue for weddings, bridal and baby showers, parties, social gatherings and meetings.
When the license came up for the required public hearing, Mayor Norman Brant said the council had received a letter from the church.
“The letter said the church had no problem (with the license),” Brant said.
“As long as they don’t sell (liquor) and don’t have liquor on Sunday, I’m fine with it,” said Strong, who has pastored the church for more than 25 years.
On the website, the rental hall placed the following language at the bottom of its home page: “We do not provide any alcoholic beverages. You must bring your own.”
Strong pointed out the rental hall used to be a VFW hall.
“Eventually, the VFW went dry after some years,” Strong said.
In other business, the council deferred any action on providing pandemic-related hazard pay for city employees, particularly police officers and public works employees.
City administrator Mike Dudek expressed cautious support for either a bonus or a temporary pay increase but said he would investigate the possibility of grant funding.
Brant, citing budget concerns, suggested the idea be deferred, but added, “We’ll see what we can do.”
The meeting was viewed remotely by the Southeast Missourian due to social distancing restrictions. Only council members and city staff were present.
