All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 19, 2022

Scott City Council approves bid for drainage improvements

Efforts to improve drainage in Scott City will soon be underway. On Tuesday, the Scott City Council unanimously voted to approve a bid from Roper Excavating Inc. to carry out a project to clear drainage ditches in certain parts of the City of Scott City...

Monica Obradovic
story image illustation

Efforts to improve drainage in Scott City will soon be underway.

On Tuesday, the Scott City Council unanimously voted to approve a bid from Roper Excavating Inc. to carry out a project to clear drainage ditches in certain parts of the City of Scott City.

City administrator Mike Dudek said the ditch project will serve a multitude of purposes. Not only will it improve water flow, but it will help remove stagnant water housing bacteria.

"That's the biggest thing, the whole point of why we're doing this," Dudek said of the improved sanitation the project aims to provide. "There's stagnant water that's sitting there, and who knows what that can do."

Scott City Mayor Norman Brant said clearing the ditches may also help keep water off of Main Street.

At Tuesday's Council meeting, Rich Cochrane of Waters Engineering said the city received five bids for the project. Roper Excavating Inc. provided the lowest bid at $149,725.

Cochrane said accepting Roper Excavating's bid puts the city below budget. The project was originally estimated to cost $200,000, he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Amendment to time of sale for alcoholic beverages

Scott City Council members voted to amend a chapter of the city's code relating to the time for sale of alcoholic beverages.

The amendment was made in compliance with a new Missouri law approved by the state legislature last year.

Under the new Missouri law, businesses may sell liquor from 6 a.m. Sundays until 1:30 a.m. Mondays.

Scott City code previously allowed the sale of liquor between the hours of 1 p.m. and midnight Sundays.

Liquor may now be sold by licensed businesses in Scott City between the hours of 6 a.m. Sundays and 1:30 a.m. Mondays.

Other business

Council voted to override a request Scott City Planning and Zoning Commission denied to rezone property near apartment buildings off Keeley Avenue.

Ryan Landewee, owner of the apartment buildings, said he planned to build a storage building on the rezoned property for his tenants.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy