Scott City Council approves bid for drainage improvements

Efforts to improve drainage in Scott City will soon be underway.

On Tuesday, the Scott City Council unanimously voted to approve a bid from Roper Excavating Inc. to carry out a project to clear drainage ditches in certain parts of the City of Scott City.

City administrator Mike Dudek said the ditch project will serve a multitude of purposes. Not only will it improve water flow, but it will help remove stagnant water housing bacteria.

"That's the biggest thing, the whole point of why we're doing this," Dudek said of the improved sanitation the project aims to provide. "There's stagnant water that's sitting there, and who knows what that can do."

Scott City Mayor Norman Brant said clearing the ditches may also help keep water off of Main Street.

At Tuesday's Council meeting, Rich Cochrane of Waters Engineering said the city received five bids for the project. Roper Excavating Inc. provided the lowest bid at $149,725.

Cochrane said accepting Roper Excavating's bid puts the city below budget. The project was originally estimated to cost $200,000, he said.