Scott City Council approves bid for drainage improvements

Efforts to improve drainage in Scott City will soon be underway.
On Tuesday, the Scott City Council unanimously voted to approve a bid from Roper Excavating Inc. to carry out a project to clear drainage ditches in certain parts of the City of Scott City.
City administrator Mike Dudek said the ditch project will serve a multitude of purposes. Not only will it improve water flow, but it will help remove stagnant water housing bacteria.
"That's the biggest thing, the whole point of why we're doing this," Dudek said of the improved sanitation the project aims to provide. "There's stagnant water that's sitting there, and who knows what that can do."
Scott City Mayor Norman Brant said clearing the ditches may also help keep water off of Main Street.
At Tuesday's Council meeting, Rich Cochrane of Waters Engineering said the city received five bids for the project. Roper Excavating Inc. provided the lowest bid at $149,725.
Cochrane said accepting Roper Excavating's bid puts the city below budget. The project was originally estimated to cost $200,000, he said.
Scott City Council members voted to amend a chapter of the city's code relating to the time for sale of alcoholic beverages.
The amendment was made in compliance with a new Missouri law approved by the state legislature last year.
Under the new Missouri law, businesses may sell liquor from 6 a.m. Sundays until 1:30 a.m. Mondays.
Scott City code previously allowed the sale of liquor between the hours of 1 p.m. and midnight Sundays.
Liquor may now be sold by licensed businesses in Scott City between the hours of 6 a.m. Sundays and 1:30 a.m. Mondays.
Council voted to override a request Scott City Planning and Zoning Commission denied to rezone property near apartment buildings off Keeley Avenue.
Ryan Landewee, owner of the apartment buildings, said he planned to build a storage building on the rezoned property for his tenants.
