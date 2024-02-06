Scott City concert this weekend

The Scott City School District honor choir will perform at a 1 p.m. Saturday 10th anniversary "comeback" concert at the performing arts theater inside the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) building on the district's campus.
Heather Helle, director, said 55 students in all will participate in a planned 40-minute concert.
Helle said the honor choir sings annually at the Southeast Cancer Center, Missouri Veterans Home, and the Lutheran Home and Life Care Center, both in Cape Girardeau. The choir has also appeared at the River Campus and on Jerry Ford's Christmas special on KFVS12.
