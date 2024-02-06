Scott City church ready to rebuild

In June, fire devastated the Cornerstone Wesleyan Church at 210 E. Outer Road in Scott City. The building had stood since 1947, and a fire likely started by lightning burned the church beyond rebuilding.
Several months later, with a new name -- Restoration Community Church -- and a new pastor -- Bob Lenz -- a new vision and plans for a new building are in full swing.
Lenz said the church is still a Wesleyan church, emphasizing education, learning and community.
"We're not re-herding sheep," Lenz said. "We're not interested in pulling from other churches, but we're also not an unbreakable circle. Anyone can walk in here."
Lenz said he emphasizes "text to life," as in, how Biblical texts apply to and translate into daily life moments. How to integrate the Biblical message into daily life is part of Lenz's overall vision.
Scott City builder Monty Keesee, who owns Park Estates subdivision on the east side of Scott City and is head builder for the new church building, said this project is near and dear to his heart.
A vacant field between that subdivision and the Thebes Bridge to nearby Illmo will be home to the new church.
"I had always envisioned having a church on that property," Keesee said, although he'd previously considered other uses for the land, including a grocery store.
The building will be 15,000 square feet, with a sanctuary, gymnasium, learning center, area for recreation and study areas, Lenz said. They hope to break ground soon, with construction to continue throughout 2020 and likely into 2021, Keesee said.
But the building isn't as important to Lenz as the people who are the church, he said. "Jesus held meetings on the side of a rock," Lenz said. "The place isn't as important. It's the people."
Since the church in Scott City burned last summer, services have been held variously at the Scott City school district's Visual and Performing Arts Center/Community Safe Room, and at the current temporary location, 2104 Main St. in Scott City. Lenz said he thinks the Main Street building will serve for about another year while the new building is under construction.
"It's exciting to see new people coming in," Lenz said, adding he hopes to continue to see a multiplying effect, where people bring their own talents to the table and build the community.
"What could the church be?" Lenz said. "What is the why behind what we do? These are questions I'm interested in."
Lenz noted that seven generations are now in churches. "How do you meet the needs of seven generations? You can't get up and just preach and expect success," he said. "How do you reach each generation, and how do they connect? We have to do things different."
For Lenz, that means listening to feedback from churchgoers. The youth ministry includes an air hockey table, foosball, table tennis -- room to socialize and play. Lenz said his wife Sandy, children's pastor, heard from youth members that they want to be heard, so they strive to meet the younger members of the congregation where they are.
Lenz sees the church's role as being central to social issues that concern the community, and building up the community already in existence.
"We're trying to stretch people beyond their limits. Some will come along, some won't. In this church, we have a community of kids and young adults who really need more than just getting the Bible thrown at them, but make it part of their lives," Lenz said.
"We're in a growth stage," Lenz said. "It's uncomfortable. I remember my growing pains. Mom would rub my legs with alcohol. Growing's going to hurt."
Congregation member Mark Fisher said he's really looking forward to the new building. "It's gonna be awesome," he said.
Fisher's father and others built the former church together, Fisher told the Southeast Missourian in June.
Keesee said he is "humble, blessed, ecstatic" about the progress toward a new building and his involvement. When the church burned, he said, "I was called to bring an excavator, had tears in my eyes tearing the church down, tearing the lord's house down. Then to be asked to be the builder, bring back sticks and bricks, young and old will be touched for generations by this new vision of the church."
Lenz also hopes to serve as a bridge to community members who need resources, and the existing agencies and organizations who can help.
"We can act as a hub to reach out to others, as well," Lenz said. "It's all about relationships. We don't have to have all the answers for everything, but we can provide coaching and support."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.