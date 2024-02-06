Scott City church ready to rebuild

In June, fire devastated the Cornerstone Wesleyan Church at 210 E. Outer Road in Scott City. The building had stood since 1947, and a fire likely started by lightning burned the church beyond rebuilding.

Several months later, with a new name -- Restoration Community Church -- and a new pastor -- Bob Lenz -- a new vision and plans for a new building are in full swing.

Lenz said the church is still a Wesleyan church, emphasizing education, learning and community.

"We're not re-herding sheep," Lenz said. "We're not interested in pulling from other churches, but we're also not an unbreakable circle. Anyone can walk in here."

Lenz said he emphasizes "text to life," as in, how Biblical texts apply to and translate into daily life moments. How to integrate the Biblical message into daily life is part of Lenz's overall vision.

This rendering shows the future Restoration Community Church in Scott City. Courtesy of Bob Lenz

Scott City builder Monty Keesee, who owns Park Estates subdivision on the east side of Scott City and is head builder for the new church building, said this project is near and dear to his heart.

A vacant field between that subdivision and the Thebes Bridge to nearby Illmo will be home to the new church.

"I had always envisioned having a church on that property," Keesee said, although he'd previously considered other uses for the land, including a grocery store.

The building will be 15,000 square feet, with a sanctuary, gymnasium, learning center, area for recreation and study areas, Lenz said. They hope to break ground soon, with construction to continue throughout 2020 and likely into 2021, Keesee said.

But the building isn't as important to Lenz as the people who are the church, he said. "Jesus held meetings on the side of a rock," Lenz said. "The place isn't as important. It's the people."

Since the church in Scott City burned last summer, services have been held variously at the Scott City school district's Visual and Performing Arts Center/Community Safe Room, and at the current temporary location, 2104 Main St. in Scott City. Lenz said he thinks the Main Street building will serve for about another year while the new building is under construction.