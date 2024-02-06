Scott City church reaches out to community through pizza giveaway

As social distancing helps to slow the spread of COVID-19, churches are finding creative ways to reach the community while being physically apart.

Saturday evening, First Baptist Church in Scott City served close to 300 families with large pizzas, providing a hot meal. Volunteers in masks and gloves gave away boxes of pizza in the parking lot of the church, which was set up similar to a fast-food drive through.

Pastor Jeremy Sells said he was looking for a practical way to show support for the community when Aaron Eades of Cape Girardeau approached him with the idea for a pizza giveaway.

Eades, who grew up attending First Baptist, said he wanted a way to benefit families in need while still adhering to social distancing rules. Pizza, he said, was a way to ensure families don’t have to worry about one meal. Sells added, “Everyone loves pizza!” So he felt the meal would be an easy way to build community.

An order of some 400 large pizzas from Pizza Inn and Little Caesars later, cars lined up in the parking lot of the church. Several booths were set up by volunteers to direct traffic and distribute the pizzas. Sells said most attendees mentioned they loved the opportunity to be with others, even if the cars and volunteers were physically distanced.