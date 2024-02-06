All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 20, 2020

Scott City church reaches out to community through pizza giveaway

As social distancing helps to slow the spread of COVID-19, churches are finding creative ways to reach the community while being physically apart. Saturday evening, First Baptist Church in Scott City served close to 300 families with large pizzas, providing a hot meal. Volunteers in masks and gloves gave away boxes of pizza in the parking lot of the church, which was set up similar to a fast-food drive through...

Nicolette Baker
Cheryl Corn of Scott City, Missouri, holds a pizza near Pam Howell of Cape Girardeau as they work a free pizza event Saturday, April 18, 2020, outside First Baptist Church in Scott City.
Cheryl Corn of Scott City, Missouri, holds a pizza near Pam Howell of Cape Girardeau as they work a free pizza event Saturday, April 18, 2020, outside First Baptist Church in Scott City. Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian

As social distancing helps to slow the spread of COVID-19, churches are finding creative ways to reach the community while being physically apart.

Saturday evening, First Baptist Church in Scott City served close to 300 families with large pizzas, providing a hot meal. Volunteers in masks and gloves gave away boxes of pizza in the parking lot of the church, which was set up similar to a fast-food drive through.

Pastor Jeremy Sells said he was looking for a practical way to show support for the community when Aaron Eades of Cape Girardeau approached him with the idea for a pizza giveaway.

Eades, who grew up attending First Baptist, said he wanted a way to benefit families in need while still adhering to social distancing rules. Pizza, he said, was a way to ensure families don’t have to worry about one meal. Sells added, “Everyone loves pizza!” So he felt the meal would be an easy way to build community.

An order of some 400 large pizzas from Pizza Inn and Little Caesars later, cars lined up in the parking lot of the church. Several booths were set up by volunteers to direct traffic and distribute the pizzas. Sells said most attendees mentioned they loved the opportunity to be with others, even if the cars and volunteers were physically distanced.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Community outreach director Kyle Brown said while social distancing regulations have changed the way First Baptist operates, the church has still found ways to reach out. Social media has been a huge resource, Brown said, and helps to connect church members who cannot be physically together. In addition, he said individuals at home have more of an opportunity to reach out to their neighbors.

“As a body of Christ, we’ve pretty much built churches in every home that we reside in,” Brown said. “We’re getting to actually know our neighbors. And through that, in the future, especially here in Scott City, I think we’re going to see a great healing of our community because of that.”

Sells said it’s also difficult to be physically distanced from the community, but the church still finds ways to bring together members. Every Sunday at 10:30 a.m., Sells leads a church service for around 100 regular church members who tune in on Facebook. He also connects members through Bible study sessions throughout the week. Still, he said he misses the opportunities to reach out in person.

“For the longest time, we enjoyed each others’ company, we liked to hang out together, we liked to do things together,” he said. “It has been a big change of mind, especially as a pastor. One of the things I’ve been accustomed to is shaking someone’s hand, giving a hug, going to someone’s house, visiting hospitals and nursing homes. As a pastor, there’s just certain things right now you can’t do.”

Social distancing forces people to look for individual outreach opportunities, Brown said. He explained small service activities — such as paying for the person ahead of him in line at the grocery store after their card is declined — are limited as more people are staying home. However, he said it’s still possible to serve the community while being apart; mowing the lawn, trimming trees and delivering groceries for others can include both social distancing and service.

“It takes one person at a time,” Brown said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be cl...
NewsOct. 23
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 23
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's ri...
NewsOct. 23
A student's guide to SEMO Homecoming: Here’s what you need t...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
NewsOct. 23
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 23
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-use permit for new macaroni bar
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-use permit for new macaroni bar
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy