Scott City Chamber of Commerce in a lull; hasn't met since October

Scott City Chamber of Commerce president Kyle McDonald is perplexed.

He and other chamber leaders say the organization is having problems getting its members to be involved and take an active role in supporting economic development in the Scott City area.

“I’ve always been perplexed about why it (the chamber) has never taken off down here,” he said. “You look at the Cape and Jackson chambers and they’re growing like crazy with active membership. Granted, this is a much smaller area, but there are probably 40 or 50 small businesses here that should be involved.”

McDonald is a Cape Girardeau resident but has operated a Farmers Insurance agency in Scott City since December 2011. He joined the Scott City Chamber of Commerce shortly after that, and it wasn’t long before he was added to the chamber’s executive committee.

“That first year on the committee they asked if I wanted to be vice president of the chamber because no one else wanted to,” he said. “Shortly after that, the president stepped down, so I was interim president for a while and then president for a two-year term.”

However, he has continued to serve as chamber president because no one else was available, or willing, to succeed him.

The chamber has a seven-member executive committee consisting of a president, vice president, secretary and treasurer, plus chairmen of three committees — membership, economic development and events.

“We had three positions that were open on the board,” McDonald said. “Nominations were made, and no one accepted and no one stepped up.”

Meetings of the chamber membership are scheduled for the fourth Wednesday of each month.

“At least we’re supposed to. We haven’t had a meeting since October,” McDonald said, adding there simply haven’t been enough RSVPs from members to justify having a meeting.

The problem is not new. According to a story in the Southeast Missourian published in October 2005, a “lack of participation” among Scott City Chamber of Commerce members threatened to kill the organization that was founded in the early 1980s.

“It seems like it’s been a cyclical problem,” McDonald said. “We always seemed to have the same handful of people at meetings and trying to get different people involved in committees and programs was difficult; after a while, you kinda get burned out.”

Former Scott City mayor and current chamber executive committee member Tim Porch agrees.

“I think it’s just a matter of getting people together and clicking again,” he said. “We’ve hit a lull with our meetings, but I definitely don’t think we should let it dissolve.”

Porch served as Scott City mayor from 2000 until 2016 and continues to serve on the town’s city council. Over the years, he has been involved in the chamber in various capacities.

“The chamber has come and gone several times over the past couple of decades,” he said. “It’s hard to keep it going.”

The chamber leadership has gone so far as to ask the leadership of the Cape Girardeau and Jackson chambers for advice.