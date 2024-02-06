Scott City, Chaffee, become Purple Heart cities

Two Scott County communities have joined more than 900 U.S. municipalities nationwide designated as Purple Heart cities.

A Purple Heart combat decoration is considered America's oldest military medal and is awarded in the name of the sitting U.S. president to those wounded or in memory of those killed while serving in the armed forces.

Scott City City Council voted Dec. 5 to embrace the designation, following the city of Chaffee's decision to do the same July 19.

Norman Brant, a member of VFW Post Auxiliary 3127 in Chaffee, is mayor of Scott City and credits a conversation with Chaffee Mayor Steve Loucks for galvanizing his interest.

"Mayor Loucks asked me if our town wanted to become a Purple Heart City, and at our recent meeting, I read names of 21 veterans wounded or killed in combat from Scott City," Brant said. "Lisa and Rick Walter, our police chief, told us about their son being wounded in the service. It was very touching."

Loucks, a member of Post 3127, said signs depicting Chaffee as both a Purple Heart City and POW/MIA City — the latter remembering prisoners of war and those missing in action — are at the five entrance points to the city, which is home to just more than 3,000 residents.

"We have two post members who are Purple Heart recipients," Loucks said.

"I told the audience in Scott City," Brant said, "when a veteran is wounded, the pain doesn't go away just because the stitches are taken out and the wound is healed. Wounded veterans live with such pain, physical and emotional, the rest of their lives. The family of a wounded veteran is also impacted, so receiving a Purple Heart is quite an event."

Cape Girardeau became a Purple Heart City in 2018.