NewsMarch 21, 2024
Scott City Camping World opening Monday
The Camping World location at 49 Airport Road in Scott City will, at long last, open to the public Monday, March 25, according to the company’s website. Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Camping World Holdings announced the development of the 12-acre plot in December 2021. ...
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The Scott City Camping World dealership will finally open to the public Monday, March 25. The 33,000-square-foot building was completed in 2022 but remained vacant until now.
The Scott City Camping World dealership will finally open to the public Monday, March 25. The 33,000-square-foot building was completed in 2022 but remained vacant until now.Southeast Missourian file

The Camping World location at 49 Airport Road in Scott City will, at long last, open to the public Monday, March 25, according to the company’s website.

Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Camping World Holdings announced the development of the 12-acre plot in December 2021.

The 33,000-square-foot facility was completed by the end of 2022 but remained vacant for more than a year.

On Jan. 2, the recreational vehicle company announced the Scott City location, along with 14 other Camping World and associated dealerships across seven states, would open in the first quarter of 2024.

