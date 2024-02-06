Scott City businessman to run for Missouri House seat

Scott City real estate agent and small-business owner Will Perry will seek a state House seat next year, setting up a Republican primary battle with Democrat-turned-Republican Jamie Burger.

Perry and Burger are seeking the 148th District House seat now held by Republican Rep. Holly Rehder, who will not be able to run in 2020 because of term limits.

A Navy veteran, Perry, 30, runs a small warehousing business and serves on the Southeast Missouri Realtors Board of Directors.

“As a lifelong entrepreneur and military veteran, I’ve seen first hand how government hurts more than it helps,” Perry said Monday in a news release.

“Limited government is crucial in advancing the American dream. I want to see more Missourians starting businesses, creating jobs and keeping more of their hard-earned money,” he said.

Perry, who served in the Navy’s special operations helicopter squadron, described himself as a conservative.

“I want to advance our rights to bear arms and to fight for the unborn,” he said in the release.

He said his legislative priorities are to create jobs, improve education and promote “Southeast Missouri values in Jefferson City.”

Perry added he supports the use of technology in educating students.

Agriculture, he said, is the largest industry in the 148th District, which encompasses parts of Mississippi and Scott counties.